Azerbaijan approves extension of suspension on inspections in field of entrepreneurship for another year
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 9
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev approved the bill amending the law of Azerbaijan "On Suspension of Entrepreneurial Inspections", Trend reports.
According to the current legislation, the words "2022" are replaced by the words "2023" in Article 1 of the Law of Azerbaijan "On suspension of inspections in the field of entrepreneurship".
The bill comes into force on January 1, 2022.
