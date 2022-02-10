One of Azerbaijani Army tank units suddenly inspected by Central Staff of Combined Arms Army (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10

Trend:

According to the plan of “Sudden inspection of combat readiness in formations and units”, the units are being inspected by the Central Staff of the Combined Arms Army, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

This time, one of the tank units was suddenly inspected.

The inspected tank unit was put on alert and withdrawn to the areas of destination. Defense and offensive operations were planned at the Field battle control point, reports on various activities were carried out and tasks of the division were clarified.

During the sudden inspection, which assesses the ability of a tank unit to attack at long distances tasks of supporting the attacking units and destroying the enemy's firing points and the defense system were carried out.

The main attention during the inspection was paid to improving the skills of precise destruction of targets, demoralization of enemy infantry, and protection against fire strikes. According to the plan, a sudden inspection of combat readiness will be continued in other units.