Evolving humanitarian crisis in Ukraine requires expedient measures - Azerbaijan rep to UN

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

The evolving humanitarian crisis in Ukraine requires expedient measures to alleviate the impact of the current situation on civilians, Azerbaijani Permanent Representative to the UN Yashar Aliyev said, Trend reports.

Aliyev made the statement addressing the 11th emergency special session of United Nations.

In his speech, Aliyev expressed deep regret that the ongoing crisis has caused significant casualties, among the civilian population in particular.

Calling for strict adherence to international humanitarian law, he emphasized that civilian lives and infrastructure must be protected and safeguarded at all times. The evolving humanitarian crisis on the ground requires expedient measures to alleviate the impact of the current situation on civilians, he noted.

In that regard, Azerbaijan has rendered, on a bilateral basis, humanitarian assistance in the form of medicine and medical equipment as well as other needs essential to the people of Ukraine.

The situation must be settled through diplomatic means, in full compliance with international law, he stressed, reiterating calls for dialogue without delay to prevent further escalation and direct negotiations between the parties.