US ambassador hopes technical issues to boost gas supply from Azerbaijan to Europe to be solved (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Earle Litzenberger said he hopes for a solution to all the technical issues related to the increase in gas supplies from Azerbaijan to Europe in the nearest future, Trend reports.

Litzenberger made the remark during a briefing on June 9.

"There is a need to increase the sources of gas supplies to Europe. Discussions are underway on ways to eliminate technical problems to increase the supplies from Azerbaijan," he noted.