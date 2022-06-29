Azerbaijan's MFA comments on Armenian military official's statement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. The statement of Deputy Chief of General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Sahak Sahakyan on the replacement of Armenian conscripts by servicemen of extended military service in Azerbaijan's Karabakh is another obvious confession of Armenian officials regarding the sending of illegal military units to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Head of the Press Service Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Leyla Abdullayeva made the remark while commenting on an Armenian official's claim declared at the meeting with parents of conscripts.

Will be updated