Talks on “Shusha city's trace in Azerbaijani press” held within International Media Forum in Shusha (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22. Panel discussions on "Shusha city's trace in Azerbaijani press" have been held within the first International Media Forum on "Global trends and new challenges in mass media" in Shusha, organized by the Azerbaijan Media Development Agency, Trend reports.

The discussions, moderated by Azerbaijani MP, Chief Editor of Azernews newspaper Sevil Mikayilova, were held with participation of the Director of the Center for Strategic Studies of Iraq Mats Mukhi Abdulhamid Obada, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting CJSC Rovshan Mammadov, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Journalists Union Elchin Shikhli and Chief Editor of Azad Shusha website Karim Karimli.

The participants of the panel session discussed the role of Shusha and its historical significance in the development of Azerbaijani journalism, as well as its ideological orientation in the post-conflict period [following the 2020 second Karabakh war].