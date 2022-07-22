Azerbaijan also achieved media war victory during second Karabakh war - Uzbek Agency of Information and Mass Communications

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22. Azerbaijan also achieved a media war victory during the second Karabakh war, First Deputy Director of the Agency of Information and Mass Communications under Presidential Administration of Uzbekistan Dilshod Saidjanov said at the first International Media Forum on "Global trends, new challenges in media" in Shusha, organized by the Azerbaijan Media Development Agency, on July 22, Trend reports.

"During the war, the Uzbek public followed the Karabakh events particularly through the speeches of President Ilham Aliyev and rejoiced together with the Azerbaijani community," he said.

Saidjanov noted that the Azerbaijani media should make every effort to inform the world community about the reconstruction activities in liberated Karabakh and the regional development.

Azerbaijan is of particular importance for Uzbekistan, so it's necessary to strengthen media cooperation between the two countries, he said.