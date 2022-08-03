Azerbaijani athletes awarded for high results at XVI Summer EYOF following presidential order (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 17:05)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 3. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on awarding Azerbaijani athletes and their coaches for high results at the XVI Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF) in the Slovak Banská Bystrica, Trend reports.

According to the decree, the award has been established in the following amount:

- for each athlete winning the first place – 10,000 manat ($5,887), personal trainer – 5,000 manat ($2,943);

- for each athlete winning the second place – 7,000 manat ($4,121), personal trainer – 3,500 manat ($2,060);

- for each athlete winning the third place – 5,000 manat ($2,943), personal trainer – 2,500 manat ($1,471).

To the head coach of the team will be granted the amount received by the personal coach for the athlete who showed the highest results (at a time).