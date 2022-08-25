'Sniper Frontier' contest with participation of Azerbaijani servicemen continues (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 25. ‘Sniper Frontier’ contest continues in Yazd city, Iran, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend.

According to the ministry, on August 25, tasks for the third stage of the competition were completed.

In accordance with the first exercise terms, the Azerbaijani snipers team destroyed targets located at a distance of 300-500 meters with accurate fire.

During the performance of the next exercise, the first sniper pair completed the tasks of shooting at targets from a distance of 150-200 meters, as well as overcoming a distance of 300 meters with weapons.

Then the second sniper pair completed the task of destroying targets at a distance of 300-600 meters.

Participants of the contest are successfully completing their tasks.