Azerbaijan's parliament to address law related to child support in relation to Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. Provisions of the Convention 'on the International Recovery of Child Support and Other Forms of Family Maintenance' will not apply to Armenia until the consequences of Azerbaijani-Armenian conflict are completely eliminated and normalized, Trend reports.

This was reflected in the draft of law 'On approving the convention 'on the International Recovery of Child Support and Other Forms of Family Maintenance', which was discussed at today's meeting of Azerbaijani Parliament's (Milli Majlis) Committee on International Relations and Inter-Parliamentary Relations and recommended for consideration at the plenary meeting of parliament.

The draft law noted that Azerbaijan applies the Convention to the obligations for child support in relation between parents and children under the age of 18. The Convention applies to maintenance obligations for persons under the age of 21, however, according to the document, a contracting state may reserve the right to limit its application to persons under the age of 18.

The draft law refers to the rejection of the use of the French language in the implementation of any other communications between the central executive bodies. They will be carried out in Azerbaijani or English. The states members, including when signing international agreements, must take all necessary measures to ensure that child support is collected from the parent(s) or other responsible persons, especially if they don't reside in the state in which the child lives.

The aim of the Convention is to effectively ensure the international procedure for the collection of child support abroad and other forms of family maintenance. This must be ensured by following methods:

- creating systems of comprehensive cooperation between the bodies of contracting states;

- creating of opportunities for filing applications for decisions on child support;

- recognition and enforcement of decisions on child support;

- the demand for effective measures for the speedy execution of decisions on child support.

The contracting states are recommended to encourage the most economical and efficient means of transferring funds payable as child support, including through international agreements.