Azerbaijani MoD's leadership visits Alley of Honor, Second Alley of Martyrs (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. The Azerbaijani Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, and the leadership of the ministry have visited the Alley of Honor and the Second Alley of Martyrs on the occasion of the second anniversary of the 2020 Second Karabakh War, Trend reports via the ministry.

First, flowers were laid at the monument to the national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev and tribute was paid to his memory, and then the leadership of the ministry visited the Second Alley of Martyrs.

The National Anthem of Azerbaijan accompanied by the military orchestra was performed.

The memory of the sons of the Motherland, who became martyrs for the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, was honored with observing a minute of silence, prayers were made for their souls, and flowers were laid at their graves.

Hasanov and the leadership of the ministry met with the martyrs’ families and relatives and inquired about their concerns.