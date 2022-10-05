Azerbaijan's Aghdam entering new era after being devastated for 30-years by Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. Azerbaijan’s Aghdam, which has been subjected to Armenian vandalism for almost 30 years and turned into ruins, is entering a new era, Trend reports.

The liberated Aghdam has started reviving again under the leadership of Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev.

There are an incalculable number of crimes committed by Armenians in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories. However, among all these atrocities, Aghdam remains the most heart-wrenching one. The once blossoming city turned into a desolate ghost town, which is called the "Hiroshima of the Caucasus". This is no coincidence, because the city had been taken to pieces, brick by brick, and invaders had taken away absolutely everything they could break down.

After the return of the original owners to their lands, the panorama of Aghdam city has undergone changes. As President Ilham Aliyev emphasized, the main goal of Azerbaijan, for now, is the restoration of the liberated territories.

Azerbaijan is rebuilding its territories at its own expense, without asking for or receiving help from anyone.

The work done in Agdam in less than two years:

Completion of the construction of "Agdam-1" and "Agdam-2" substations;

The ongoing construction of Aghdam Industrial Park;

The construction of the Horse Breeding Center in Eyvazkhanbayli village of Aghdam district;

The continuing construction of Khidirli, Kangarli and Sarijali villages of Aghdam district;

The ongoing construction of the city’s internal road and communication network;

The continuing construction of the City Hotel Aghdam;

The ongoing rebuilding activities in Panahali Khan’s Palace and Imarat complex;

Inaugurated monument to Khurshidban Natavan;

The continuing construction of the 470- apartment residential block;

The ongoing construction of the railway and bus station complex of the city;

The continuing work on the newly-built Barda-Aghdam highway;

The restoration of Juma Mosque;

The ongoing building of Agdam Central City Hospital for 210 beds;

The school No. 1 under construction

Of course, all of the above is only a small part of the work carried out in Aghdam. All reconstruction activities in the city are being conducted in accordance with the General Plan, which was approved in 2021. It’s scheduled to accommodate 100,000 residents in the rebuilt Aghdam, as well as to build 1,750 private houses and 23,000 apartments.

The Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan has presented a construction project for 15 schools in Aghdam. The project also provides for the establishment of the Karabakh University.

In accordance with the ‘smart city’ principle, the entire infrastructure of the city from a 125-hectare forest and water channels, to modern bridges and highways, will be involved in a unified system.

Thus, October 5 marks another important event for Aghdam. The Azerbaijan National Urban Forum has kicked off in the city, which has been subjected to destruction for almost 30 years. President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the opening ceremony of the forum.

The event, joined by more than 130 representatives from 44 countries, is a result of close cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United Nations Human Settlements Program (UN-Habitat). The participation of a large number of guests testifies to a great interest in Azerbaijan's urban planning.

Azerbaijan managed to impress the whole world with its combat experience and tactics in Second Karabakh War. The historical victory of Azerbaijan is studied in Western schools of the leading countries of the world. And now Azerbaijan is once again in the spotlight for the rapid construction carried out in its liberated lands in the post-conflict period.