Armenia tries to hide its sabotage by spreading disinformation - MoD

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. The information spread in the Armenian media on October 5 about the alleged attacks of the Azerbaijani army on positions of the Armenian Armed Forces using mortars and large-caliber weapons is fake, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

"It was the Armenian side that subjected the position of Azerbaijani army in the direction of Istisu settlement in the Basarkechar districts to fire, using small arms last night," the defense ministry said.

The Azerbaijani army units are only taking retaliatory measures against the provocations committed by Armenia, said the statement.