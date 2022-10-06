French ambassador welcomes Azerbaijan's release of Armenian detainees

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. The release by Azerbaijan of 17 Armenian detainees is a welcome humanitarian gesture, Ambassador of France to Azerbaijan Zacharie Gross wrote on Twitter, Trend reports.

According to him, this step contributes to building trust ahead of the important meetings today in Prague.

On October 4, Azerbaijan announced its intention to hand over 17 Armenian servicemen to Yerevan detained during recent large-scale provocations committed by the Armenian armed forces units on the border with Azerbaijan on September 13-14.