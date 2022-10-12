Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan identifies mercenaries used by Armenia during second Karabakh war

Politics Materials 12 October 2022 10:07 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan identifies mercenaries used by Armenia during second Karabakh war

Samir Ali
Samir Ali
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. Armenia used mercenaries in the first and second Karabakh wars, Azerbaijani Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev said during his visit to the territory destroyed as a result of the Armenian missile attack on Ganja on October 11,2020, Trend reports.

According to him, Armenians constantly involved mercenaries in the battles.

"Azerbaijan has evidence of the participation of mercenaries from Armenian side in the second Karabakh war. The identity of these mercenaries is also known. Azerbaijan sent petitions to the countries of which they are citizens, work in this field continues," Aliyev said.

