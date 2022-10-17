Azerbaijan to further strengthen Organization of Turkic States - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. Azerbaijan will further strengthen the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov's Twitter post.

"I am glad to participate in the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS). I express my gratitude to Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavushoglu for hospitality. Azerbaijan as a founding member of OTS will continue to support further strengthen the organization!" he said.