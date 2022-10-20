Azerbaijani Prime Minister and Iranian Vice-President hоld meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. First Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev met with Vice-President and Head of Department of Environment Ali Salajegheh on October 20, Trend reports via the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, both sides noted the existence of a high-level political dialogue between Azerbaijan and Iran, which celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year, with satisfaction. In this context, they also reminded that the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and the President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi met in Astana within the framework of the 6th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia on October 13.

The successful development of friendly and good neighborly relations between the two countries in the political, trade, economic, transport and transit, energy, cultural, environmental and other fields was emphasized. At the same time, the opening of transport communications in the region creates broad opportunities for cooperation.

Moreover, Azerbaijan and Iran noted the significance of the 6th Conference of the Parties to the Framework Convention for the Protection of the Marine Environment of the Caspian Sea in Baku.

The issues of protecting the environment of the Caspian Sea and the rational use of natural resources are the priority areas in Azerbaijan's policy and the country accepts consistent measures to minimize the negative impact on the environment of the Caspian Sea.

Both sides emphasized the importance of joining the efforts of the Caspian countries to solve environmental problems.

At the same time, Azerbaijan and Armenia expressed concerns about the pollution of the Aras River by Armenia and stressed the need for joint efforts to protect the environment of the river.