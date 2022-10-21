Supply truck of Azerbaijani army shot at by Armenian troops, MoD says (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 21. A truck with supplies of the Azerbaijani army was shot at by the Armenian troops, Trend reports citing Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

The units of the Armenian armed forces from their positions located in the direction of Gunashli and Yukhari Shorja settlements in Basarkechar district using small arms of various calibers periodically subjected to fire the positions of Azerbaijani army units in the direction of Astaf settlement in Dashkasan district, Zeylik and Mollabayramli settlements in Kalbajar district.

Moreover, in the direction of Zeylik settlement in Kalbajar district, Armenian army units subjected Kamaz vehicle to fire.

There were no casualties among the personnel.