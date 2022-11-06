Video on 10th anniversary of Nizami Ganjavi International Center prepared

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. A video on the 10th anniversary of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center has been prepared, Trend reports.

The Nizami Ganjavi International Center annually holds events where the most pressing global problems are discussed and participants find common ways to overcome global challenges.

This year alone, the Nizami Ganjavi International Center took part at international conferences held in China and Poland under the auspices of the presidents of these countries, in the United States within the framework of the UN General Assembly, at events organized jointly with the World Health Organization and the UN Geneva Office and the World Health Organization in Berlin, and also acted as a partner at the Technology Summit held in Japan and the "Riga Conference 2022" held in the capital of Latvia.