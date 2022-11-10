Azerbaijani Parliament discusses draft law of state budget for 2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 10. Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis) holds regular discussions on the draft law of the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2023, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Parliament.

During today's joint meeting of the Committee for Public Associations and Religious Entities, the Committee of Science and Education, the Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs, the Committee of Healthcare, and the Committee of Culture the draft law "On the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2023" is being discussed in the first reading.

The discussions are attended by Minister of Finance Samir Sharifov, Deputy Minister of Education Idris Isayev, Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Family, Women, and Children Aynur Sofiyeva, Board Chairman of the Azerbaijani State Agency on Mandatory Health Insurance Zaur Aliyev, Minister of Culture of Azerbaijan Anar Karimov, Director of Azerbaijan’s State Social Protection Fund under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Himalay Mamishev and other participants.