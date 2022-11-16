Azerbaijan approves Charter of Cinema Agency

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree “On ensuring activities of Cinema Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan”, Trend reports on November 16.

According to the document, in connection with the implementation of Decree No. 1667 of the President of Azerbaijan "On establishment of "Cinema Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan" public legal entity dated April 20, 2022, it was decided to:

1. Approve the "Charter of Cinema Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan".

2. Establish that the statutory fund of the Azerbaijan Film Agency (hereinafter referred to as the Agency) is 100,000 manat ($58,820) and is formed at the expense of the state budget.

3. The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan was instructed to resolve issues arising from this decree.

4. The Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan was instructed to:

4.1. Approve the structure of the Agency, the wage fund, the maximum number of its employees and the amount of their wages (official salary, additional payments to the official salary, bonuses and other payments) after the state registration of the Agency within a month;

4.2. Resolve other issues arising from this decree.

5. The Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan was instructed to provide financing envisaged in the 2nd part of this decree.