Azerbaijan makes amendments to staffing of State Security Service

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a Decree approving the "Model regulation on clusters of micro-, small and medium-sized enterprises", Trend reports.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a Decree amending the "Maximum staffing of servicemen and employees of the Azerbaijani State Security Service, financed out of the state budget", approved by Presidential Decree No. 724 of January 13, 2016, Trend reports.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has been tasked with resolving issues stemming from this decree.