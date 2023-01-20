Azerbaijani Army holds events on anniversary of January 20 tragedy (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 20. According to the plan approved by the Azerbaijani defense minister, the Azerbaijani Army held a series of events, on the occasion of the 33rd anniversary of the January 20 tragedy, to promote patriotism among the military personnel, as well as raise morale and fighting spirit, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend.

As part of the events, servicemen visited the Alleys of Martyrs. With the participation of collectives of the Army Ideological and Cultural Center named after Hazi Aslanov and the Ganja Garrison Ideological and Cultural Center, documentaries, videos and book exhibitions dedicated to the January 20 tragedy were shown in military units, institutions and organizations.

The ceremonies highlighted the historical significance of the January 20 tragedy, and the successful policy carried out by national leader Heydar Aliyev and President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, to inform the world community about the events' truth.

The memory of fallen heroes was honored with observing a minute's silence in the Azerbaijani Army.