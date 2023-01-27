Lithuanian Embassy extends condolences to Azerbaijan over terrorist attack on embassy in Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. The Embassy of the Republic of Lithuania in Azerbaijan extended condolences to the Azerbaijani people over the armed attack on the country's embassy in Iran, Trend reports citing the Lithuanian embassy's Twitter post.

"We're shocked by the news of the armed attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Iran's Tehran, which resulted in the death and injury of people. Attacks on diplomatic missions are unacceptable. We express our condolences to the victim's family," the embassy tweeted.

An armed attack took place at the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Islamic Republic of Iran at around 8:30 (GMT+4) on January 27, 2023. The gunman turned out to be a man in his 50's, who drove up to the administrative building, armed with a Kalashnikov automatic rifle.

Earlier reports from the Chief of Tehran police said there were two children in the car with the gunman, the security camera footage released later proved the man was alone. He entered the building after briefly waving hand to the Iranian security guard outside. No attempts were made to detain the gunman, as he freely entered the embassy. The man managed to kill head of the security service and wounding two embassy guards. The shooter was eventually detained. The incident is currently being investigated.