Polish MFA rebukes terrorist attack on Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 28. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Poland condemned the armed attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran, Trend reports via the ministry's Twitter post.

"We extend our condolences to the family of the deceased and our sympathy to the injured and their families," said the tweet.

An armed attack took place at the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Islamic Republic of Iran at around 8:30 (GMT+4) on January 27, 2023. The gunman turned out to be a man in his 50's, who drove up to the administrative building, armed with a Kalashnikov automatic rifle.

Earlier reports from the Chief of Tehran police said there were two children in the car with the gunman, the security camera footage released later proved the man was alone. He entered the building after briefly waving hand to the Iranian security guard outside. No attempts were made to detain the gunman, as he freely entered the embassy. The man managed to kill head of the security service and wounding two embassy guards. The shooter was eventually detained. The incident is currently being investigated.