ECO expresses condolences to Azerbaijan, following terrorist attack at embassy in Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. The Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) expresses deep condolences over the tragic incident occurred at the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Tehran claiming the precious life of a diplomatic official as well as injuring two other staff members of the Embassy, the ECO said, Trend reports via the organization.

"While sharing earnest sympathies with the bereaved family, the People and the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Organization wishes for early recuperation of the injured. Recalling the strong condemnation concerning the incident made by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the host country, the ECO has fervent hope for the expeditious and objective conclusion of the matter, believing that such sad eventualities will not impact the strong historical and cultural ties existing among its Member States," the statement said.

An armed attack took place at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 (GMT+4). The gunman turned out to be a man in his 50's, who drove up to the administrative building, armed with a Kalashnikov automatic rifle.

Earlier reports from the Chief of Tehran police said there were two children in the car with the gunman, the security camera footage released later proved the man was alone. He entered the building after briefly waving hand to the Iranian security guard outside. No attempts were made to detain the gunman, as he freely entered the embassy. The man managed to kill head of the security service and wounding two embassy guards. The shooter was eventually detained. The incident is currently being investigated.

Following the deadly assault, Azerbaijan evacuated its officials from the embassy, including those who suffered as a result of the attack and completely suspended the work of the embassy in Tehran.