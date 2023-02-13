We have entrusted projects we consider most important to Italian companies - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. We have entrusted the projects we consider the most important to Italian companies, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during meeting with a delegation led by Minister of Enterprises and Made in Italy of the Italian Republic Adolfo Urso, who attended a groundbreaking ceremony for a thermal power plant, Trend reports.

"The Italian-Azerbaijani relations are so deep and sincere that we have entrusted the projects we consider the most important to Italian companies.

For example, in Baku, in many liberated cities, Victory and Occupation museums are being created by Italian companies. In Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, three destroyed mosques and one new mosque are being restored and built by Italian companies. So along with all other areas, these projects I mentioned are of special importance for us. Because this is our historical past. At the same time, there will be new symbols that reflect our Victory," President Ilham Aliyev said.