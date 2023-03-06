Azerbaijani, Qatar FMs discuss co-op within framework of Alat Free Economic Zone (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Qatari colleague, Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Bin Jassim Al Thani discussed possibilities of cooperation within the Alat Free Economic Zone (AFEZ), Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

According to the ministry, the meeting was held within the framework of the working trip of Bayramov to Qatar to participate in the fifth UN Conference on Least Developed Countries (LDC5).

During the meeting, satisfaction was expressed with the development of bilateral political relations between Azerbaijan and Qatar, prospects for further cooperation in the field of economy, investment, finance, industry, energy, transport were discussed, education, tourism and culture.

Bayramov informed his colleague in detail about the current situation in the region, the restoration and construction work carried out by the Azerbaijani government in the liberated territories, transport and communication projects implemented in the region on the initiative and with the participation of Azerbaijan.

He stressed the opportunities for cooperation in these areas.

Al Thani noted interest of his country in comprehensive cooperation with Azerbaijan.

The parties exchanged views on regional issues of mutual interest.

Located near the Baku International Sea Trade Port and transport corridors, AFEZ is the focal point of government efforts to attract and grow export-led value-added and manufacturing activity through an independent legal and regulatory framework, and by providing fiscal and non-fiscal incentives and infrastructure.