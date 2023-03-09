One injured following mine explosion in Azerbaijan's Tartar

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. One person has hit a mine in Azerbaijan's Tartar, Trend reports via the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan.

It was noted that Jaguar Hadiyev, born in 1989, received bodily injuries of varying severity as a result of a mine explosion on the territory of the liberated Tartar district.

The employees of the Prosecutor's Office inspected the site and carried out other necessary investigative actions.

Currently, the Prosecutor's Office of the Tartar district continues the investigations.