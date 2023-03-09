Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

One injured following mine explosion in Azerbaijan's Tartar

Politics Materials 9 March 2023 14:00 (UTC +04:00)
One injured following mine explosion in Azerbaijan's Tartar

Follow Trend on

Samir Ali
Samir Ali
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. One person has hit a mine in Azerbaijan's Tartar, Trend reports via the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan.

It was noted that Jaguar Hadiyev, born in 1989, received bodily injuries of varying severity as a result of a mine explosion on the territory of the liberated Tartar district.

The employees of the Prosecutor's Office inspected the site and carried out other necessary investigative actions.

Currently, the Prosecutor's Office of the Tartar district continues the investigations.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more