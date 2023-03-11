Azerbaijan sends protest note to Iran following provocative flight along border

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. Ambassador of Iran to Azerbaijan Seyyed Abbas Mousavi was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and was presented with a corresponding note of protest, Trend reports via the ministry.

According to the joint statement of Azerbaijan's Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Defense, a military aircraft belonging to the Islamic Republic of Iran made a non-stop flight along the Azerbaijan-Iran state border from the direction of Zangilan district to Bilasuvar district and backwards on March 11, 2023, from 09:44 to 10:26 (GMT+4).

The plane flew between the two countries at a distance of 3-5 km from the state border, and in some cases over the state border.

"Contrary to the internationally accepted practice of warning the neighboring country in advance about approaching military aircraft to the state border, such a close proximity of a military aircraft of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the state border between the two countries and flying over the border line threatens the safety of civil aviation, and further deteriorates the bilateral relations," said the statement.