BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. The French authorities have long been demonstrating a biased stance toward Azerbaijan. The Senate and the National Assembly have repeatedly adopted anti-Azerbaijani resolutions. Meanwhile, French MPs have been the major initiators of the resolutions adopted in the European Parliament against Azerbaijan. The country's politicians, led by French President Emmanuel Macron, make harsh remarks against Baku, and the French media periodically publish anti-Azerbaijani articles commissioned by the Macron government. The public structures of France act more as representatives of the Armenians, rather than their own citizens.

Following the theses sent by Macron, French officials, the country's legislative body, and the media declare that Azerbaijan "doesn't respect the Armenian people and the Armenian language", "doesn't ensure the rights of the Karabakh Armenians", try to give a false appearance that Azerbaijan allegedly "committed" or "plans to commit" the "genocide" of the Armenian inhabitants of Karabakh. No fact is presented in this case.

Unlike Baku, Paris is currently engaged in erasing the culture and language of one people from history under non-combat conditions.

Thus, the court of Corsica has recently issued a ruling that suspended the use of Corsican in public institutions on the island, citing the lack of legal framework for the language following Article 2 of the French Constitution. This language will no longer be used during debates in the Corsican Assembly. This decision further aggravated relations between Paris and the Corsican activists. Both locals and influential Corsican politicians are protesting against the decision to use only French on the island. They argue that such a decision by the central government is discriminatory and violates international law. President Macron has repeatedly stated that Corsica must always obey Paris, there can be no question of independence.

As one can see, ethnic and cultural terrorism against the Corsicans in France is carried out at the state level. Macron launched an undeclared war against the Corsicans. Paris doesn't take into account the rights of Corsicans within the country but interferes in the internal affairs of Azerbaijan, located thousands of kilometers from France. What kind of values can the French authorities bring to the world by banning the use of a language spoken by over 150,000 people within the country? Naturally, none...

France, violating international conventions, restricts the rights of Corsicans, forbidding them even to speak their native language. In contrast to such far from democratic behavior of Paris, Azerbaijan treats all the people living on its territory equally. The country respects their cultural rights, and the right to speak their native language. And France should learn a lot from Azerbaijan in the issue of ensuring the rights of ethnic groups.