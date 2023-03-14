Karabakh Movement 2.0: desire to integrate with Azerbaijan growing among Armenians

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. The dynamics of the development of the situation in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan is intensifying; in fact, the segmentation of the Armenian minority is taking place. And if 35 years ago the cancer of separatism originated in Karabakh, called the "Karabakh Movement" by the Armenians themselves, today there are the beginnings of a kind of "Karabakh Movement 2.0" but this time for reintegration with Azerbaijan.

According to Armenian media and sources, the Armenian community tends to believe that there really are no other options left but integration. Moreover, there were also calls for a positive attitude toward the invitation to the second meeting, published the day before by the Office of the President of Azerbaijan. The so-called "Foreign Ministry" of the separatists eventually refused to make contact without the mediation of Russian peacekeepers.

The situation shows that there is a certain split among Karabakh Armenians: some of them want to live a normal life, develop and improve their existence. The others, however, intend to continue to parasitize their own compatriots, plundering resources belonging to Azerbaijan and profiting from "struggle", "self-determination" and other equally loud concepts.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan's position remains unchanged: as the Azerbaijani president stated, Baku is determined to establish contacts and dialogue, but no contacts with the Armenian community were considered until Ruben Vardanyan, the Russian billionaire of Armenian origin, sent from Moscow, was one of its leaders. As soon as Vardanyan was "dismissed", real contacts began, and the first meeting took place. This is the firm and clear position of Baku: Azerbaijan is ready to talk if there is constructive dialogue.

And there is more and more understanding of this position among the Armenian minority. At the same time, the "war party"—Araik Harutyunyan, who is afraid of everything, and his so-called "officials" - continues to hold their own fellow compatriots hostage, hoping that they will be able to play for time forever.

For the stubborn ones, it would be wiser to recall the other words of President Ilham Aliyev: "If the separatist movement had not been started against us, they could live as people do in all the other parts of Azerbaijan now. The conditions they live in now are obvious. There are those who have gone and seen the conditions they live in. Therefore, whoever does not want to become our citizen, the road is not closed, it is open. They can leave, they can go by themselves, no-one will hinder them. They can go under the awning of peacekeepers' trucks or they can go by bus. The road is open."

Nothing to add here.