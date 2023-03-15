Positions of Azerbaijani army under fire in Kalbajar, Dashkasan, MoD says (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 12:02

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. The positions of the Azerbaijani army were subjected to fire from 00:10 to 02:30 (GMT +4) on March 15, Trend reports referring to the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

"The units of the Armenian armed forces from positions in the direction of of Azizli and Garaiman settlements of the Basarkechar region fired from small arms of various calibers on the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the direction of Yukhari Ayrim settlement of the Kalbajar district and Astaf settlement of the Dashkasan district.

Moreover, members of illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping forces are temporarily deployed (in accordance with trilateral statement of November 10, 2020 signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the second Karabakh war), subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Khojaly district.

Adequate retaliatory measures have been taken by Azerbaijani army units.