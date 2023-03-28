Azerbaijani army improves combat training of tank units (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 28. According to the training plan for 2023, various exercises on combat training were fulfilled with the Azerbaijan Army's tank units on combined-arms range, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

The tank crews have successfully accomplished the assigned tasks on overcoming natural and artificial obstacles in the area, driving combat vehicles, and destroying imaginary enemy targets in motion and motionless states.

Exercises to increase the knowledge and skills of military personnel, as well as to improve their combat skills are underway.