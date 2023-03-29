Azerbaijan's close ties with any state should not worry other countries - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. Azerbaijan encourages the development of friendly relations with all countries in its foreign policy, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at the opening ceremony of the Azerbaijani embassy in Israel, Trend reports.

According to the minister, the establishment and development of Azerbaijan's close ties with any state should not worry other countries.

"This primarily serves for the development of these countries, as well as peace and stability in our region," the minister said.

Jeyhun Bayramov noted the continuation of the implementation of projects aimed at developing economic relations with Israel. He added that, last year, the trade turnover between the two countries increased by 85 percent.