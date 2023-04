Details added (first published: 12:10)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. The candidacy of the Minister of Agriculture of Azerbaijan Inar Karimov has been nominated for the post of judge of the Supreme Court, Trend reports.

This matter was discussed at today's meeting of the Committee of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) for Law Policy and State-Building.

After the discussions, the issue was recommended to the plenary session of the Milli Majlis.