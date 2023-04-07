Shusha plays important role in unification of Turkic countries - TURKSOY

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7. Azerbaijan's victory in the 2020 second Karabakh war, especially the liberation of the pearl of cultural heritage, Shusha City, plays a significant role in the unification of the Turkic countries, Deputy Secretary General of the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY) Bilal Cakici said, Trend reports.

Cakici made the remark during a video message at the opening ceremony of the 9th meeting of the National Commissions for UNESCO of the member countries of TURKSOY.

“It’s important to pay more attention to the preservation of the Turkic heritage. Together we must take more efforts to preserve and promote common values," the official noted.

He added that in the issue of preserving national values, the contact of TURKSOY with the National Commissions of UNESCO is important.

The event has been organized by the National Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan for UNESCO under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, together with the Institute of Development and Diplomacy of the ADA University in Baku.

This year, TURKSOY marks the 30th anniversary of its founding.