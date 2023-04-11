Heydar Aliyev set example of successful cooperation between nations - ex-President of Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 11. Georgians, celebrating the 100th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev together with Azerbaijan, are thankful for what he has done for Azerbaijan, Georgia, and the whole South Caucasus, Giorgi Margvelashvili, former President of Georgia, member of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center (NGIC), told Trend.

Margvelashvili was sharing his memories of Heydar Aliyev as part of the joint Trend-NGIC project titled "The lasting legacy of Heydar Aliyev".

"We are really thankful today for the example that Heydar Aliyev, as well as Eduard Shevarnadze, President of Georgia at the time, have set some 30 years ago, an example of cooperation between nations, respect for each other’s interests," he said.

The ex-President noted that Georgia has successfully followed the example of a great leader such as Heydar Aliyev.

"Together with Azerbaijani people we celebrate the 100th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev, who has given perspective to the nations of the Caucasus, Türkiye, as well as our partners in South Europe, who are now linked to the visionary concept of Caspian energy, and whose political future in many aspects linked to the concepts developed by Heydar Aliyev, Eduard Shevarnadze and Süleyman Demirel," he added.