Armenia has to provide Azerbaijan with accurate landmine maps - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 13. Armenia has to provide Azerbaijan with accurate landmine maps, Trend reports citing the tweet of Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry.

Following the liberation of its lands, Azerbaijan from Nov. 2020 started carrying out operations on clearing its lands from mines, booby traps, and various weapons left behind by the Armenian troops.

According to the ministry, as a result of another landmine explosion Azerbaijani civilian was injured far from the former line of contact [which existed between Azerbaijani and Armenian armed forces during occupation of Azerbaijani lands by Armenia], in Lachin district, where recently 2021-Armenia-produced landmines were revealed.

Number of mine victims in Azerbaijan since the 2020 second Karabakh war is 290, the ministry added.

On April 12, in the village of Sus, Lachin district, Ramil Azizov (born in 2001) received a leg injury from an mine explosion.