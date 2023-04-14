Armenia's claims - completely unfounded and false, speaker of Azerbaijan's parliament says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14. The strengthening of the rhetoric of the Armenian authorities aimed at interfering in the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, as well as in the internal affairs of the country, is of serious concern, Speaker of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) Sahiba Gafarova said at the 55th Plenary Session of the Interparliamentary Assembly of Member Nations of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) as part of the working visit to the Russian Federation, Trend reports.

She noted that, contrary to the obligations undertaken, Armenia has not yet fully withdrawn its armed forces from the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed. About 10,000 servicemen of the Armenian armed forces are still on Azerbaijan's territory.

The speaker added that Armenia also uses the Lachin-Khankendi road to transport mines, military equipment, and weapons, as well as to rotate personnel on the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed, and to transport illegally exploited Azerbaijani minerals to Armenia.

Furthermore, Gafarova stressed that peaceful protest carried out by Azerbaijanis on the Lachin-Khankendi road, starting from December 12, 2022, is directed against this. The Lachin-Khankendi road should be used only for humanitarian purposes, she said.

The unhindered passage of more than 6,000 vehicles of Russian peacekeepers and the International Committee of the Red Cross, the transportation of persons in need of medical assistance, as well as humanitarian supplies along the road, prove that Armenia's statements about the alleged closure of this road and a "humanitarian catastrophe" are completely unfounded and false, she noted.

The speaker added that Azerbaijan's proposal to create a border checkpoint will ensure transparency in the use of this road, but the Armenian side is not interested in this and does not accept the proposal. Also, Armenia still does not fulfill the obligations assumed in accordance with the trilateral statement on the opening of the Zangazur corridor.