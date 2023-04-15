Armenian PM shocked, frightened by possible sanctions for burning of Azerbaijani flag - DETAILS

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. The provocation against the flag of Azerbaijan, committed on April 14 at the opening of the European Weightlifting Championship in Yerevan, shocked Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Trend reports.

So, a video was posted on the internet directly from the award ceremony by someone from Pashinyan's entourage.

The footage shows that when Aram Nikolyan set fire to the flag of Azerbaijan, the prime minister jumped up in a panic from his seat and, waving his arms hysterically, shouted something to the guards on the spot.

It was seen that Pashinyan was confused due to the incident.

Already today, the Armenian media reported that the Armenian Public TV channel, where Nikolyan works, received an instruction from the office of the Prime Minister of Armenia to dismiss him in the near future.

At the same time, the channel's speaker refused to comment on these reports but didn’t deny that Nikolyan will be dismissed.

These events clearly show the panic and confusion of the Pashinyan due to the incident. He, unlike the person who burned the flag, perfectly realizes the consequences awaiting Yerevan.

The prime minister is well aware that now Armenia won’t see major international competitions and events of this level and perfectly realizes that Azerbaijan will not leave the incident without a response.

Besides, he is aware that sanctions against Armenian athletes, and maybe Armenia itself for this trick, are quite real - and he’s most afraid of sanctions. Precisely this fear which paralyzed the Armenian prime minister explains such oddities in his behavior and decisions made in recent days.

Meanwhile, by dismissing Nikolyan, Pashinyan won’t solve anything, nor return the situation to a couple of days ago.

Insulting the flag of Azerbaijan at the European Championship is a deliberate provocation that showed the true views of the Armenian society on the normalization of relations with Azerbaijan.

On the one hand, the Armenian authorities are making tremendous efforts to show themselves to the whole world as supporters of peace, and on the other hand, to avoid sanctions for everything that they are doing in the region and for helping Russia bypass Western sanctions.

Now all these efforts have been undermined since the world has seen the true face of the Armenian nationalists, and the issue of sanctions against Yerevan, albeit for a different reason, has become again relevant.

One Armenian person decided to burn the flag of Azerbaijan, and in fact, he burned the future and prospects of his own country.