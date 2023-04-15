Head of Turkish Union of Journalists strongly condemns burning of Azerbaijani flag at weightlifting competition in Yerevan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. I strongly condemn the burning of the Azerbaijani flag at the competition in Yerevan, the Head of the Turkish Union of Journalists "Gap" Zeynel Abidin Kiymaz told TurkicWorld, Trend reports.

"The burning of the state flag is unacceptable. I resolutely condemn the perpetrators of this incident at the weightlifting competition in Yerevan," he said.

The union’s head noted that the politicization of sports is contrary to the spirit of sports.

Kiymaz also condemned the military provocations committed by Armenia against Azerbaijan.

On April 14, during the opening ceremony of the European Weightlifting Championship in Yerevan, a provocation was committed against Azerbaijan. An Armenian designer and stylist Aram Nikolyan, officially accredited at the event, ran onto the stage, took the Azerbaijani flag from the hands of the flag bearer, and burned it in front of everyone.

Previously, the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the National Olympic Committee of Azerbaijan issued a joint statement saying that a decision had been made to return Azerbaijani athletes from Yerevan.