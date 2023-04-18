Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament embarks on her official visit to Poland

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. The parliamentary delegation led by Chair of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova arrived in Warsaw on an official visit on 18 April.

Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to the Republic of Poland Narghiz Gurbanova and Head of the Protocol Service of the Sejm of the Republic of Poland were with the welcoming party at the airport in Warsaw who greeted the delegation including, amongst others, the MPs Sattar Mehbaliyev, Vugar Bayramov, Elman Mammadov and Mashhur Mammadov.

The visit’s itinerary includes Sahiba Gafarova’s conversations with Poland’s President as well as the Heads of the Sejm and the Senate. Besides, the leader of the Milli Majlis will speak at the opening of the Gems of the Polish Heritage in Azerbaijan Exhibition and at the University of Warsaw.