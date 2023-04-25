Russia appoints new commander of its peacekeeping contingent in Azerbaijan's Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25. Russia decided to recall the commander of the Russian peacekeeping contingent [temporarily deployed in accordance with trilateral statement signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war] in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh Andrey Volkov, and replace him with another person, Trend reports via Armenian media.

According to the media, Colonel-General Alexander Lentsov has been appointed the new commander of the peacekeeping contingent.

The media noted that Volkov is preparing to leave, and the new commander will arrive in the coming days.

Volkov was the commander of the peacekeeping contingent since January 12, 2022.

Previously, from November 11, 2020 to September 9, 2021, the contingent's commander was Lieutenant General Rustam Muradov, from September 9 to September 25, 2021 - Major General Mikhail Kosobokov, and from September 25, 2021 to January 12, 2022 - Lieutenant General Gennadiy Anashkin.