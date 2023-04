Delegation led by Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament arrives on working visit to Ankara (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 27. A parliamentary delegation led by Chair of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) Sahiba Gafarova arrived in Türkiye's Ankara on a working visit in order to join the 12th plenary meeting of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States, Trend reports via the parliament.

Amongst the delegation members are the Head of the Azerbaijani parliamentary committee and working group for inter-parliamentary connections with Türkiye Ahliman Amiraslanov and MPs Nizami Jafarov, Javanshir Feyziyev, Malahat Ibrahimghizi, Hikmat Mammadov, Sadagat Valiyeva and Anar Mammadov.

Will be updated