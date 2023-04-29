UN official extends condolences on people's death in mine explosion in Azerbaijani Tartar

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29. UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Vladanka Andreeva expressed condolences over the death of three people in a mine explosion in the country's Tartar district, Trend reports citing the official's tweet.

"I am deeply saddened by the news of mine explosion in Tartar that resulted in tragic loss of 3 lives. My thoughts are with their families & loved ones. UN in Azerbaijan remains committed to support Azerbaijan's mine action efforts to prevent such incidents in the future," she said.

On April 28, as a result of the explosion of a mine in Tartar, Nadir Yusifov (born in 1982), Sahavat Gozalov (born in 1981) and Farid Sadiyev (born in 1996), who collaborated with the RPS Energy Ltd company, which supplies independent oil and gas evaluations, seismic offshore operations, and offshore exploration, were killed.

Since the signing of the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020 by Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia on the transfer of detainees and up to today, a total of 298 people, including military personnel and civilians, have become victims of mines as a result of the explosion of mines laid by the Armenian armed forces, 54 of them were killed, 244 people were injured of varying severity.