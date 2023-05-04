We have big expectations with respect to future activity of Alat Free Economic Zone - President Ilham Aliyev

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, May 4. “We have big expectations with respect to the future activity of the Alat Free Economic Zone, which has a very solid legal foundation and the rules of the zone, I think, are, should be very attractive for investors. And it is in the process of completion. I mean, the first installation of the first infrastructure. So, we want to use this opportunity to become the place for manufacturing, for more business opportunities,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the 4th international conference on “Shaping the Geopolitics of the Greater Eurasia: from Past to Present to Future” organized by ADA University to mark the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in Shusha.

“Taking into account the improving business climate in Azerbaijan, big reforms in the area of taxation and customs administration and, in general, reforms on transparency of all our financial system, I think, there's a big potential. Plus of course, geographical location, because Azerbaijan as I already said, is not only East-West corridor country, but North-South. We're just on the juncture. And with all the transportation routes open and almost all of them fully modernized, of course, there is a big potential. But again, we want to look at these opportunities from broader picture, not just to be a transitor, it is not enough and there is a potential, I think, which is here,” the President of Azerbaijan underlined.