Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament arrives on working visit to UK

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4. Chair of the Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) Sahiba Gafarova left for the UK on 4 May in order to attend the coronation of Charles III, the King of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Trend reports.

The official welcoming party at the Luton London Airport included the representative of HM Charles III Ruth Bell, Nick Carter for the British Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and Azerbaijan’s Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador to the UK Elin Suleymanov.