Chair of Azerbaijani Parliament meets British Parliamentary Under Secretary of State in London (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5. As reported previously, Chair of the Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis) Sahiba Gafarova is in London on a working trip to attend the coronation of King Charles III of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Trend reports citing the press service of Milli Majlis.

On 5 May, Sahiba Gafarova had a meeting with Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Europe Leo Docherty.

He greeted Gafarova, thanked her for the intended attendance of the coronation and pointed out the high level of British-Azerbaijani relations and the daily rising profile of Azerbaijan, an essential trading and energy partner, as a supplier of energy resources to Europe. He stressed Azerbaijan’s stabilising role in her region before recalling fondly his visit to Baku in February this year and underscoring the significance of the conversations held with Azerbaijani officials held during that visit. He also enquired after the activities of the Milli Majlis.

Sahiba Gafarova thanked for the hospitality extended to her. She spoke of mutual trust and support between Azerbaijan and the UK underpinning the dynamic advance of our co-operation in the political, economic, humanitarian and other fields.

Besides, she put Docherty in detail of the work done by the Milli Mejlis and highlighted the inspiring growth in inter-parliamentary relations. She was pleased to bring up her visit to London last July as well as her conversations with the leadership of the British Parliament held during it.

Madam Speaker also briefed him on the current situation in our region.

Other issues of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting as well.