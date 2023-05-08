Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Armenian armed forces open fire on excavator in Azerbaijan's Lachin (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 8 May 2023 10:45 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. The Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of Digh settlement of the Gorus region shelled an excavator on Azerbaijan’s Lachin district at 09:15 (GMT +4), Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

According to the ministry, the Azerbaijan Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures.

Previously, on May 5 the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of Digh settlement opened fire at a tractor doing work in Lachin district.

