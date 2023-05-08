Armenian armed forces open fire on excavator in Azerbaijan's Lachin (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. The Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of Digh settlement of the Gorus region shelled an excavator on Azerbaijan’s Lachin district at 09:15 (GMT +4), Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

According to the ministry, the Azerbaijan Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures.

Previously, on May 5 the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of Digh settlement opened fire at a tractor doing work in Lachin district.